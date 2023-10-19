GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder after the shooting death of another man on Thursday.

Tyonne Daquez McKinnon, 25, of Goldsboro, was arrested by Goldsboro police and charged with the murder of Kelvin Yovonne Coley, 51, also of Goldsboro. McKinnon was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond. His first court appearance is Friday.

Officials said they responded just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 401 North Best Street. Officers and deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office found a man in the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UNC Health Wayne, where he died.

Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. They quickly determined the suspect was McKinnon. He was taken into custody without incident in the 400 block of North Best Street.