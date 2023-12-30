GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police have arrested and charged a man in a robbery where officials said he hit a woman several times with a gun.

Daquan Terrell McLamb, 37, was taken into custody after his arrest on Saturday. He was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $175,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Officers responded to the Best Value Inn at 701 US 70 East for a call of an armed robbery. They found a woman with injuries to her face and head. The woman told officers the suspect entered her room and struck her in the head with a gun several times before robbing her and fleeing the area.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.