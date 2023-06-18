GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and is facing charges after trying to steal a gun.

On June 14 at 8:20 p.m., Goldsboro Police officers responded to a robbery. They learned the suspect had a gun taken from them. Officers saturated the area and, after getting a tip from a citizen, found the suspect, EricJamell Hamilton, and arrested him.

The gun was also located and placed into evidence. Hamilton was charged with Larceny of a Firearm (felony), Communicating threats (misdemeanor), Simple Possession of Schedule VI (misdemeanor) and two outstanding orders for arrest.

Hamilton was transported to the Wayne County magistrate’s office where he received a $50,000 secured bond.