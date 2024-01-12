WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Williamston Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in the shooting death of a man last December.

On December 16 at around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Melbourne Avenue and MLK Jr. Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with gunshot damage and Tydrain Jaquan Huff, 21, of Greenville suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers were also notified that a second occupant of the vehicle, Brantaveon Parker, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Parker was transported to ECU Health Medical Center by personal vehicle before law enforcement arrived on scene. Huff died on December 23 of complications of his injury.

The NC State Bureau of Investigations was called in to assist in the investigation. Officers identified Q’Zavieon Kemartez Blount as a suspect. Warrants were issued and on Friday, Blount was arrested and charged with an open count of murder. He was placed under no bond and transported to Bertie-Martin Regional Jail.

The Washington Police Department and Greenville Police Department assisted in Blount’s apprehension. The Williamston Police Department is continuing the investigation and are asking that anyone with information call them at (252) 792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 792-8800.