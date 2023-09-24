LEWISTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a suspect in a shooting that happened on Saturday.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin reports Zyreke Pugh, 20, of Lewiston, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear and carrying a concealed gun. Pugh was being held at the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail under $100,000 secured bond.

A juvenile was also taken into custody. Nobody was hurt in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming on more individuals, Ruffin said.

Ruffin said deputies were called to the Duck Thru Saturday afternoon. Deputies located several shell casings in the parking lot from individuals shooting at each other. The investigation eventually led to Pugh’s arrest.