Suspect arrested in connection to April homicide at Greensboro Motel 6, charged with murder, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has been arrested in connection to a homicide 7 months later.

Ronald Benjamin Trower, 43, died after being shot at a Motel 6 on Landmark Boulevard in Greensboro on April 20th.

On Tuesday, Antwaun Dominike Holloway was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and officials have said this is in regards to the death of Trower.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on April 20th, police responded to a report of shots fired at a Motel 6 on Landmark Center Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found Trower, 43, of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries later.

