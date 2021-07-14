Suspect arrested in Fayetteville in death of Kinston 22-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police announced the arrest of a suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of a 22-year-old earlier this week.

On Wednesday around noon, Karl Shackleford Jr., 28, of Kinston, was taken into custody in Fayetteville. He was arrested without incident by members of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Violent Criminal Apprehension Team in conjunction with the Kinston Police Department and Fayetteville Police Department.

Shackleford was transported back to Kinston and charged with the murder of Terrance Plymouth, also of Kinston, on Monday. He was placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center without bond.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.