WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a man that happened in early February.

Police said Isaiah Shaquan Pearsall, 22, of Wallace, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder. He was being held without bond in the Duplin County Jail.

On Feb. 8, Wallace police responded to 127 Glendale Village Lane for a suspicious death. They found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said at that time he had been shot and that his mother found him dead. She had not heard from him for a while and went to check on him.