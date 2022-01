PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a woman who passed away after a drug overdose last year.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Brandon Wilkins was arrested after a two-month-long investigation into the death of Monikka Armstrong. Wilkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with death by distribution second-degree murder.

Wilkins was placed in custody on a $200,000 bond.