WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wilmington Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in the death of a Jacksonville woman that happened there last week.

Officials announced on Facebook that Altonio Herbert Johnson, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of Micsha Durham, 32, whose last known address was Jacksonville. He was being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on an unrelated charge.

Durham’s body was found at the 100 block of Shipyard Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on April 11.

“I am thankful for the dedication and determination shown by the employees of this agency,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “Our men and women worked long, tireless hours and several consecutive days pursuing justice for Micsha Durham.

“This was a difficult case, and we could not have identified a suspect without the help from the public. Once again, our community has stood with us to seek justice for a victim of a violent crime. We are so appreciative and thankful for the community working alongside us to hold this individual accountable for this horrible crime.”

Anyone with information about this case can call (910) 765-7822. You can also leave an anonymous tip by sending a text message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. You can also use the Tip 411 app.