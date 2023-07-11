KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Kinston man on drug and weapon charges stemming from a drug investigation.

Brandon Humphreys of Ridgeview Drive in Kinston was arrested and charged last Friday. Detectives with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SCARR (Street Crimes and Rapid Response) unit, along with members of the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit conducted a narcotics investigation at Humphreys’ residence.

Detectives developed a probable cause for a search warrant. They found marijuana along with materials consistent with street-level sales. A gun was also taken along with other drug paraphernalia.

Humphreys was determined to be a convicted felon. He was charged with the following:

It was also discovered that Humphreys was a convicted felon. He was arrested and charged with:

Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Humphreys was booked into the Lenoir County Jail and received a secured bond for the charges.