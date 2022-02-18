Suspect arrested in shooting that led to Rocky Mount officer being dragged by car, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The man wanted in connection with a shooting that led to a Rocky Mount police officer being dragged by a car turned himself in to police on Wednesday, authorities said Thursday morning.

Alem Dashon Battle, 20, was wanted for shooting 32-year-old Jonathan Nixon in the head as a result of a domestic-related dispute last Sunday morning, police said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a 911 call near the 600-block of Lincoln Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered Nixon unconscious in the driver’s seat of a stationary car suffering from a head injury, a news release from police said.

An officer attempted to help the victim, but after approaching Nixon, the officer was eventually dragged down the intersection of Berkshire and Sutton Roads after he incoherently accelerated, police said.

The officer’s arm got stuck inside the vehicle and he was dragged about 15 feet down the road before the car crashed into a fire truck, according to officials.

The officer was taken to UNC Nash Health Care with non-life threatening injuries and was back home recovering on Monday.

Nixon was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville in critical condition.

On Monday, police issued a warrant for Battle on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. However, police did not say how Battle became a person of interest when a warrant was issued.

Officers said on Thursday morning that Battle turned himself in at around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Battle is being held in the Edgecombe County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

Police have not provided an update on Nixon’s condition as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-ATip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message us directly using the MyRMT mobile app.