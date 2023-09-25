WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this month.

Nakwon Wiggins, 20, of Lewiston was arrested Monday morning by deputies with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office. The Windsor Police Department was the investigating agency of a drive-by shooting in the city limits on Sept. 3. After an investigation, probable cause was developed to obtain warrants for Wiggins’ arrest.

Wiggins was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a firearm in city and injury to personal property. He was processed and released after he posted a $20,000 secured bond.