GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested on Aug. 18 and is facing a number of child sex crime charges.

Josue Ramirez Violante, 23, of Greenville was taken into custody by deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 18 without incident. He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $4 million secured bond.

On Aug. 7, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Dare County Department of Social Services regarding an alleged sexual assault that happened in Pitt County. An investigation was conducted that led to Violante’s arrest.

Violante was charged with four counts each of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child.