Suspect at large, wanted in murder of man in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — Plymouth Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a man on Tuesday.

Police and deputies responded to Carol’s Variety Store No. 2 at 702 E. Main St. in Plymouth around 1 p.m. to a report of a person shot. Law enforcement found Cedric Gillard, 35, of Plymouth inside the business dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Washington County High School was put on lockdown for a period of time.

Brandon Jamal Carter, 44, of Roper has been identified as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest for an open count of murder has been issued. Carter is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Any information on this homicide should be directed to Chief Investigator Ryan Soria of the Plymouth Department at (252) 506-1509.