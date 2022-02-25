RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The suspect who Raleigh police say robbed multiple banks earlier in the week was apprehended in New Jersey.

Raleigh police said Dominic Glenn was taken into custody without incident in New Jersey.

Dominic Glenn from a 2019 arrest. (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The 21-year-old faces three counts of common law robbery and misdemeanor possession of a stolen registration plate in connection with the following bank robberies:

• Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 3400 Spring Forest Road

• Feb. 22 at 12:25 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 2001 Clark Avenue

• Feb. 22 at 12:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank located at 2016 Fairview Road

Cary police said the Wells Fargo located at 305 Colonades Way was also robbed around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the First Horizon Bank at 9632 Chapel Hill Rd. was also robbed.

Raleigh police said bank robberies in Cary and Morrisville are connected.

Cary police tried to intercept the suspect’s car following the robbery but were unable to. Cary police later told CBS 17 the suspect vehicle was recovered in Raleigh.

Raleigh police said the suspects stopped along the 700 block of Centennial Parkway, which is near N.C. State’s campus and jumped out of the car and ran.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

A mugshot for Glenn was not immediately available.