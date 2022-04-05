KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An attempted murder suspect has been captured after he was on the run for several days after trying to kill his ex-girlfriend in a Knightdale, town officials said on Monday.

Christian Samuel Felix was processed at the Wake County Detention Center on March 25 on charges of attempted first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Felix, 39, was captured at his home in Rocky Mount without incident by a task force that included members of the Knightdale Police Department, Rocky Mount Police Department and the NCSBI Fugitive Task Force.

On March 16, Knightdale police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call at Duke Urgent Care on Legacy Oaks Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a man drive into the parking lot, block the path of another vehicle, then get out of his truck and fire multiple shots at a woman inside the blocked vehicle.

After shots were fired, the woman tried to get out of her vehicle and was grabbed by the suspect, identified as Felix, witnesses told police.

After grabbing the victim by the shirt, Felix attempted to force her into his truck but was unable to as the victim broke free and got the attention of witnesses, officials said. After the unsuccessful kidnapping attempt, Felix fled the scene and abandoned his truck at a nearby apartment complex.

Police arrived at the scene to find the victim “shaken and distraught, but unharmed,” officials said.

Authorities issued a brief shelter in place notice to residents in the area while they searched for Felix. Investigators called off the search around 9 p.m., but police were still looking for the suspect.

“This behavior is reprehensible and malicious,” said Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps in a news release. “To act with such reckless abandon is the height of cowardice and deviance.”

According to police, this isn’t Felix’s first time committing violent acts. His record includes previous charges including homicide, robbery, and kidnapping.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 12.