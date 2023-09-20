WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man after several incidents between a man and his former girlfriend.

Justin Thomas Tate of Washington has been charged with the following:

First Degree Arson

Burning of Personal Property

Breaking and Entering with the Intent to Terrorize

Assault by Strangulation

Assault on a Female

He was being held under no bond.

On September 17 at around 2:20 a.m., the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Grass Fire Department and Williamston Fire / EMS were dispatched to lot 171 at the Green Acres Campground at 1679 Green Acres Road in Williamston for an explosion/camper on fire. When they arrived, they were told a stove inside the camper was attempted to be used and an explosion ensued.

Investigators gathered evidence that determined the stove in the camper had been tampered with. A woman was transported to ECU Health Bertie for medical treatment for burns received during the fire.

Officials said after the woman was released and returned to the camper, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 6:46 a.m. on September 18 to the same location for a breaking and entering. They discovered the woman was approached by Tate, her former boyfriend, who wanted to speak with her. After the victim refused, they said Tate began to break out the windows of the camper, set a vehicle parked at the camper on fire and attempted to set the camper, with the victim inside, on fire.

The suspect fled on foot before law enforcement arrived. A K9 was used to track the suspect, but he was unable to be located.

Through further investigation and collection of evidence, additional information was reported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office by the victim regarding an incident that took place in August where the suspect assaulted and strangled her. Based on an investigation, probable cause was established to secure warrants on the suspect.

Officials learned Tate worked on a shrimp boat in the Hyde County area. The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Marine Patrol were contacted and requested to assist in locating the suspect. Tate was located on a shrimp boat in Hyde County and taken into custody. He was then transported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.