ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder.

Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount but died there on Friday.

On Tuesday, Shaki Jones, 32, was arrested after a camera system identified his vehicle from the shooting. Jones has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was placed in the Edgecombe County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rocky Mount police at (252) 972-1411 or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.