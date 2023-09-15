OAK CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a suspect with murder after a stabbing resulted in the death of the victim.

Uziel David Lopez-Hernandez of Oak City was initially charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. The department learned the victim died Thursday. The District Attorney’s office was contacted and additional warrants were secured charging the suspect with an open count of Murder.

Lopez-Hernandez is currently being held without bond.

On Sept. 8 at around 11:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 4545 NC Hwy 125 in the Oak City area about a person who had been stabbed. They located the victim, Abel Perez Vasquez, who was suffering from several stab wounds to the torso area. The scene was secured and Oak City EMS transported the victim to ECU Health Edgecombe.

Officials said both the victim and suspect lived at the home as roommates.

Deputies found the suspect still on the scene. He was taken into custody and transported to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for processing. The suspect was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and placed under a $100,000 secured bond.

On Thursday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office that the victim died as a result of the injuries.