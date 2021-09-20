Suspect charged with murder in connection to disappearance, death of Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police arrested a suspect during a homicide investigation in connection to a missing person case, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Joy Amanda Moorefield, 40, of Greensboro, was reported missing on July 22.

During the investigation, a suspect in Moorefield’s disappearance was identified as Jamey Preston Johnson, 45, of Greensboro.

Johnson was arrested and charged on Thursday with first-degree murder and concealment of death.

Johnson is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

After Moorefield was reported as a missing person to the GPD, information was gathered throughout the investigation that lead detectives to suspect foul play.

Detectives learned the body of Moorefield was buried in Chatham County and searched the property with deputies from Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains of Moorefield were found on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.