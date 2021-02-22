Suspect charged with murder in January shooting death of woman; child also injured in shooting

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyquavious Charod Cummings (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been charged in the January shooting death of a woman. The suspect is also facing charges after shooting a child.

Tyquavious Charod Cummings, 19, of Greenville is facing the following charges:

  • First Degree Murder
    • Attempted First Degree Murder (2 Counts)
    • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury
    • Discharge Weapon into Occupied Dwelling

The incident happened on Jan. 13. Marshayla Pasley was found dead after she had been shot. A child was also shot in the incident.

Cummings was being held under no bond. He also received a secured bond of $1.5 million on the other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.  Further charges are expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV