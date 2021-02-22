Suspect charged with murder in January shooting death of woman; child also injured in shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect has been charged in the January shooting death of a woman. The suspect is also facing charges after shooting a child.

Tyquavious Charod Cummings, 19, of Greenville is facing the following charges:

First Degree Murder Attempted First Degree Murder (2 Counts) Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury Discharge Weapon into Occupied Dwelling



The incident happened on Jan. 13. Marshayla Pasley was found dead after she had been shot. A child was also shot in the incident.

Cummings was being held under no bond. He also received a secured bond of $1.5 million on the other charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Further charges are expected.