Suspect facing drug-related charges after arrest in Duplin County following two overdoses

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect on drug-related charges at a home where there were two drug overdoses earlier this week.

Officials responded to 7397 Hwy. 41 South in Wallace on Wednesday after the two drug overdoses were reported to have happened there a day earlier. Investigators found approximately five grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of oxycodone, and $4,346.

Saadiq Denzel Carney, who occupied the home, was charged with Trafficking by Manufacturing in Opiates, Trafficking by Possession in Opiates, PWIMSD Schedule II, Maintain a Place to Keep Controlled Substances, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He received a $75,000 secured bond.