AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the Easter murder of a man.

Investigators have identified Stephon Averill Rogers, 29, of Greenville as the suspect in the death of Anthony Marcell Sutton, 44, of Ayden. Sutton was found dead in his vehicle of a gunshot wound.

Warrants have been obtained for Rogers. He is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.

If you have any information on Rogers’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ayden Police Department at 252-481-5844. Rogers is considered armed and dangerous. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, you can utilize the Ayden Police Department’s EZ Call hotline – 252-746-2730. This line is totally anonymous and so is your information.

You can also give anonymous information using our tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type your tip info, and hit send. You can also download the free Ayden PD app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from your smartphone or use our “submit a tip” link on our Facebook page.

Information can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.