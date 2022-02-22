Suspect in 2013 Kinston murder arrested in Greene County

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in the 2013 murder of a Kinston man was arrested Tuesday morning in Greene County, according to officials with the Kinston Police Department.

A murder warrant was obtained in January for Carlos Fields, 32, for his role in the 2013 murder of James Franklin. Officials said Fields was taken into custody in Hookerton and is currently jailed without bond.

Kinston police said Franklin was in a parked car with two others on Nov. 5, 2013 when he was shot and killed in the 200 block of E. Capitola Ave. At the time, witnesses stated that they saw two unknown subjects standing in the backyard of a residence on North McLewean Street, shooting toward the vehicle. All three people in the vehicle were shot.