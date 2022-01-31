Suspect in 2015 Kinston murder arrested in Charlotte

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston police have arrested a man for a murder that took place in 2015.

Joshua Harris, 25, was arrested on Saturday in Charlotte in connection with the murder of Kaneesha Robinson. He has been jailed without bond.

On August 23, 2015, just prior to 9:30 p.m., Kaneesha Robinson was walking on Hyman Avenue with friends when a vehicle drove by, and an unknown person shot and killed Robinson, police said. Investigators working on the case do not believe she was the intended target. At the time of the killing, Robinson was 23.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.