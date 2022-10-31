GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a 2018 robbery has been arrested after DNA evidence was collected in the case.

Izarion Shiquan Blango, 21, of Greenville, was arrested on Oct. 26 by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the following charges:

Breaking or entering

Safecracking

Larceny of firearm

Attempt to obtain property by false pretense (existing warrant)

On May 26, 2018, Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the Pitt County portion of Robersonville to a report of stolen guns. Deputies discovered that someone had broken into the home and forced open a safe where the guns were held.

During the investigation, DNA was collected and submitted to the NC State Crime Lab. The crime lab was able to return a match for the DNA in the case, which led to Blango’s arrest.