Suspect in 2018 Robeson County murder among 3 arrested after pursuit in North Carolina

FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man wanted in a 2018 murder in Robeson County, an Horry County man, and another North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday after fleeing from deputies who tried to stop their car in North Carolina.

Byren Ahmar Stephens, 21, of Lumberton, was behind the wheel of the vehicle that drove away from a checking station on Highway 904 and Hinson’s Crossroads in Fair Bluff, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. After the pursuit, deputies determined that he had an outstanding arrest warrant from Robeson County in connection to a 2018 murder case.

Stephens was one of two men charged after a 17-year-old was found dead on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton in April 2018. Information was not immediately available Thursday afternoon on the status of that investigation.

Stephens also faces stemming from his arrest on Tuesday. They include a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed gun; a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia; a felony charge of maintaining a vehicle to keep and/or sell a controlled substance; and a charge of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana.

Two passengers in the car, Ja’Quarius Marquez Bellamy, 22, of Loris, and Zireous Zia Green, 19, of Tabor City, North Carolina, were also charged and taken to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

Bellamy was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle to keep and/or sell a controlled substance; felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He received a $6,000.00 secured bond.

Deputies said Green had a stolen handgun hidden in his clothing that had been reported stolen in Horry County. He was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun. He was given a $5,000.00 secured bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the pursuit led deputies to return to the area of Lee Street and Center Street in Fair Bluff, where during the pursuit, the vehicle drove through the yard of a residence. While contacting residents of the area, the sheriff’s office said a vehicle with multiple people was parked on the side of a residence located on Center Street.

As a deputy approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana was evident, the sheriff’s office said. During a search, deputies found a plastic bag with marijuana and a handgun in the passenger area of the vehicle, along with a digital scale, marijuana cigar and another package containing marijuana.