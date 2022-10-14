KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a shooting death that happened in 2020 in Kinston was sentenced on Thursday.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office reported Clayton Fernando Clark Jr., took a plea deal in the shooting death of Montez Garner. Officials said the shooting death took place at 2400 Beechnut Dr. in Kinston on Dec. 7, 2020.

Clark took a plea deal from the District Attorney for voluntary manslaughter and was given a sentence of between 51-64 months in prison by Superior Court Judge Imelda Pate.