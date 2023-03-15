RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured one person Wednesday morning in Richlands.

WNCT’s Claire Curry spoke with Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas, who said a call came in at 9:40 a.m. in reference to a shooting at a home on Koonce Fork Road in Richlands. An initial investigation determined it was a family argument that escalated into a shooting. The victim was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and was expected to recover.

No names have been released as the investigation was ongoing as of noon Wednesday. Thomas said there was no threat to the public.