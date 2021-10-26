Suspect in custody, facing murder charge in Sturgeon City shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Montavous Rashan Bowne, 22, of Jacksonville was arrested Tuesday at 3 p.m. without incident at the NC Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole office in Jacksonville. He has been charged with an open count of murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the shooting death of Dominique Rhodes, 25, of Jacksonville. He’s also charged with shooting Alexis Ramsey, 18, who was injured and taken to Onslow Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle before being transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Police responded at 1:12 a.m. on Sunday to a call of shots fired in the area of Sturgeon City, located at 50 Court Street. They found Rhodes dead at the scene and learned Ramsay had been taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they are still asking anyone with information about this incident or who may have been in attendance at this event to contact the police department.

“This is still an open and ongoing investigation and we would appreciate anyone that has any information about the case, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call our investigative division.” said Capt. Mike Capps Investigative Services Supervisor.

You can call JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Ashley Gilley at 910-938-6407 agilley@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.