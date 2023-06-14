KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they are calling an incident that happened Wednesday night.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks reports the incident investigation was taking place in the 200 block of Longview Drive near the Sandy Bottom community in Lenoir County. Officials said a suspect was in custody. No other details on the suspect or charges were available.

Officials said there was no threat to the public. The investigation continued into Wednesday night. More information would be released once the investigation was complete.