Suspect in December shooting at Greenville Wendy’s arrested in Connecticut

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened at the Wendy’s on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville back in December.

Freedom Chapel Morris, 18, of Winterville, was taken into custody without incident Friday morning at a hotel in Bethel, Conn., officials with the Greenville Police Department said. Morris was wanted in the shooting on Dec. 10 where officials said he got into an argument with an employee in the drive-thru of the business and fired his gun at the employee.

A woman sitting in the drive-thru later realized she had been struck in the leg by a stray bullet from the shooting, officials said.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team began an investigation into the whereabouts of Morris shortly after the shooting. Through a lengthy investigation, detectives said Morris fled to Connecticut and was being hidden by family members.

Members of the Bethel, Connecticut Police Department conducted a detailed intelligence gathering and surveillance operation which concluded with the arrest of Morris Friday morning.

Greenville police said the arrest was made possible by the hard work, dedication, and cooperative efforts of the Greenville Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigation, Winterville Police Department and Bethel, Connecticut Police Department.