Suspect in fatal motorcyclist shootings to return to NC

WENTWORTH, N.C. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting deaths of two motorcyclists and the wounding of third is headed back to North Carolina.

WGHP-TV reports that court documents from Bullitt County, Kentucky, show Martin Calvin Cox Jr., 41, of Browns Summit has agreed to be returned to North Carolina to face murder charges.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the shootings occurred on the U.S. Highway 29 bypass in Reidsville on Monday. According to warrants, Cox waited for the victims to leave a gas station and followed them onto the highway before shooting them.

Lt. Kevin Suthard said in a news release that the investigators believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge dually pickup truck, which the sheriff said had been recovered.

Sheriff Sam Page has said the shooting victims were targeted. The three victims were traveling on two motorcycles, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff said that at the advice of the district attorney, the identities of the victims won’t be released out of concern for the safety of the surviving victim and the families of those involved.