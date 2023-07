KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The murderer of Franklin Antonio Bowden II has been caught by the Kinston Police Department.

KPD Swat, Patrol, and ALE arrested Retho Gardener on Wednesday, July 12. Officers received a call that Gardener was hiding within a residence on Candlewood Drive.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found Gardener within the residence. He surrendered peacefully and police brought him into custody.