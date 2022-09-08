SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in the Speedway store robbery from last week.

The sheriff’s office received numerous calls identifying Lenwood Pettaway, 35, of Fountain as the suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said after numerous interviews with Pettaway, he confessed to the armed robbery.

Pettaway was being held in the Pitt County Dentition Center under a $250,000 secured bond for the charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and assault inflicting serious injury along with additional secured bonds for outstanding Pitt County charges.

Sasser would like to thank those who called in to give tips and a special thanks to Greenville Police Department and its VCAT members, who located and safely arrested Pettaway.