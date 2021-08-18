Suspect in house fire, assault of victim in Washington County arrested in Pa.

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect they said was the culprit in a house fire and the assault of a victim.

On Aug. 11, deputies were called to 417 Mackey’s Ferry Road for a house fire. They found a two-story house engulfed in flames. Fire crews arrived and deputies later learned a woman had been assaulted.

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office photo)

(Washington County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Deputies said the woman, who was not identified, said her ex-boyfriend set the house on fire and poured gas all through it, saying they would both die. Deputies said the victim had been assaulted and choked and also had gas poured all over her body.

A notice was issued for the suspect, who was not named. He was caught later in the day in Bedford, Pa., by the Pennsylvania State Police. He is currently waiting for extradiction back to Washington County to face charges.