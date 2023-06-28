BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect charged with murder, arson and two counts of animal cruelty in Pamlico County had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Jesse Ryan Cahoon, 41, of Merritt is charged with the murder of Samuel Valadez-Galdeano, 55, also of Merritt. Cahoon is also facing the arson charge in the fire at Fulcher’s Red Fox Stables in Merritt. A horse and donkey also died.

Cahoon was arrested on Monday.

Jesse Ryan Cahoon (Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

Red Fox Stables (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Red Fox Stables (Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

Jesse Ryan Cahoon (Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

(Sarah Gray Barr, WNCT photo)

“Sheriff (Chris) Davis, his team, the SBI, the fire marshall, did an outstanding job working on this case,” District Attorney Scott Thomas said. “They worked on it for over two weeks in terms of gathering information and evidence, and, based upon the information that they’ve gathered at this point, we had substantial evidence to submit for these charges.

“The next step in the process will be to submit bits of information to a grand jury.”

Cahoon is being held in the Pamlico County Detention Center without bond while he awaits his trial.