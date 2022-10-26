JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a 2015 murder of his 13-month-old daughter is scheduled to be in court at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, according to District Attorney Ernie Lee.

Anthony Young is charged with killing Ruby-Rae Delana Young with a steak knife. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said during the investigation after Young’s arrest on May 3, 2015, that Young confessed to the murder during the 911 call. Miller said the child died after suffering severe loss of blood after her throat was slit.

During a court appearance on July 1, 2015, Lee said he would seek the death penalty for Young, who pleaded not guilty. During that court appearance, defense attorney Scott Jack of Jacksonville said he was not certain his client was competent to understand the hearing’s implications, The Daily News of Jacksonville reported.

Lee said Chief Assistant District Attorney Michael Maultsby is also working with him on behalf of The State. Young is represented by Ernest “Buddy” Conner and Jon Nuckolls of Greenville. Lee said Young has had at least three other attorneys involved since initially being represented by Jack.