Suspect in Plymouth shooting apprehended, arrested in Maryland

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a deadly shooting in Plymouth on April 28 was apprehended and arrested in Maryland.

Plymouth police said Brandon Jamal Carter, 36, of Roper, was located at a residence in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. He was wanted in the shooting death of Cedric Gilliard, 35, of Plymouth. A multi-agency investigation involving the Plymouth Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was able to locate Carter

Plymouth police said in a press release the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence. The department’s tactical unit executed the warrant and was able to take Carter into custody without incident.

Carter is currently at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

“I’d like to offer my condolences to the Gillard family,” Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams said. “The Town is represented by a dedicated and capable police department and it is through their efforts – and the efforts of all the law enforcement agencies that participated in this investigation – that a successful outcome was achieved. Thank you to all assisted in the apprehension of Brandon Carter.”