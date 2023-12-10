ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect in a December 7 robbery of a convenience store was arrested on Friday.

Members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery that happened at Circle K, located at 5102 Dortches Boulevard in Rocky Mount. Officials said the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. He was found a short time later and a vehicle stop was attempted. That led to a chase that ended in the Belmont subdivision with the suspect fleeing on foot.

With combined efforts by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mount Police Department, Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement, NC Probation and Parole and Wesleyan University Campus Security, Kaleb Joseph Coppage was arrested at his home. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Coppage was being held under no bond. Officials said additional charges are likely.