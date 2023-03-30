ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The suspect wanted in a shooting at a house party in Rocky Mount last weekend has turned himself in to police.

Rocky Mount Police officials said Tyrone Conyers, 29, was identified by investigators as the suspect in a shooting that ended with a man being shot last Saturday. The shooting injured Daquan Newell, 25, of Halifax County.

Warrants were issued for Conyers for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was being held under a $75,000 secured bond.