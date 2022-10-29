SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in the Spartanburg County deadly deputy-involved shooting has died according to the coroner.

7NEWS previously reported that 63-year-old Duane Heard shot and killed Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge when he responded to a domestic call at a home in the 4000 block of Chafee Road.

Heard was facing a murder charge in Deputy Aldridge’s death, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

He was also charged with armed robbery, domestic violence, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and failure to stop for blue lights.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Heard was shot before his capture and has been receiving treatment for his injuries since June.

Initially, Heard was being treated at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center according to the coroner.

He was later discharged and transported to the York County Detention Facility on October 20th.

The coroner said while in custody, Heard’s health deteriorated and it was determined that he become a hospice patient in Rock Hill.

He was pronounced dead Friday at 6:11 p.m. A forensic exam has been scheduled for Saturday.

The death is being investigated by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.