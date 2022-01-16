Suspect kills 3 including child, shoots self at Wilmington Food Lion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Three people including one child are dead after a shooting outside a grocery store in North Carolina on Saturday.

The shooting happened at the Food Lion grocery store in Wilmington around 4 p.m., police said. Officers found another person alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That person is suspected of killing the others, and is believed to have a personal relationship with the three victims, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams told The StarNews. The suspect was transported to the hospital.

“This is a very unfortunate, tragic incident and our hearts and thoughts go out to the families that were impacted by this,” Williams said.

Law enforcement did not release the names of the victims or suspect. The StarNews reported that Williams declined to take questions following his statement to reporters.

“We know there are a lot of questions about what took place here today and our intentions are to be transparent and release as much information as we can while, at the same time being respectful and seeking justice for our victims,” Williams said.