Suspect named, search is on for murder suspect in Edgecombe County death

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies have named a suspect in the murder of a man on April 1.

Deputies are looking for Melvin Cotton, Jr., of 201 Singletree Dr. in Macclesfield. He’s wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Michael Cobb on April 1. Cotton is also charged with the discharge of a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cotton is still thought to be armed and should be considered dangerous. His whereabouts are unknown at this time. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are encouraged to call Edgecombe County Communications at (252) 641-7911.