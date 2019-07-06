Suspect still on the run in Bertie County, considered possibly ‘armed, dangerous’

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said that the search for a man wanted on various charges is still ongoing.

Sheriff John Holley and Chief Deputy Kenny Perry said the search for 51-year-old Jeffrey Ray Harrison is still ongoing.

Sheriff Holley said that law enforcement agencies have been searching for Harrison.

According to Sheriff Holley, Harrison was recently released from N.C. Department of Corrections.

Harrison should be considered possibly armed and dangerous, officials said.

The Windsor Police Department was called to the Duck Thru beside the ABC Store in Windsor.

Windsor police saw Harrison parked between the Duck Thru and the ABC store.

Windsor police officer J. Mizelle asked for Harrison’s identification while a second Windsor police officer, D. Smith, approached on his vehicle and Harrison hit the gas pedal and attempted to run over Officer Dennis Smith, officials said.

The pursuit started from that location and continued through the county.

Officials said that Harrison wrecked the stolen Toyota Tacoma truck on a block of woods off of Godwin Road owned by Weyerhaeuser Paper Company and then fled on foot.

The agencies involved in the search of Harrison were the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, the Windsor Police Department, the Aulander Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol and the Highway Patrol helicopter, N.C. Wildlife, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Martin County Probation, the Ahoskie Police Department K-9, the Rocky Mount Police Department K9 Unit, Bertie County Emergency Services and EMS and the Department of Public Safety K-9 unit.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit of Harrison on July 6.

Officials said that Harrison was possibly seen at the intersection of Buzzard’s Cross near midnight on Sunday.

Harrison was wearing dark shorts, without a shirt and glasses.

Law enforcement continues to patrol the area of Meadow Road near Buzzard’s Cross in search of Harrison.

Sheriff John Holley urges the citizens of the area to be on alert and if Harrison is spotted use caution and contact 911 immediately.

Warrants have been obtained by the Windsor Police Department for Harrison for assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possess a stolen motor vehicle and resisting a public officer.

PREVIOUS:

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) A search is in progress for a wanted man in Bertie County.

Jeffrey Harrison, a white man in his early 50s is on the run in the county.

Windsor Mayor Jimmy Hoggard told the Roanoke Chowan News-Herald that an officer was not injured after Harrison ran from Windsor Police and tried to run an officer over, then wrecked a vehicle, and fled on foot.

The Mayor, in a phone call from the newspaper, added that several law enforcement agencies are involved in the search, including the Bertie Sheriff’s Office and the NC Highway Patrol, who reportedly sent a helicopter.

The suspect is said to be a career criminal with numerous arrests, including felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a firearm, according to Martin Co. Sheriffs Office.

Deputies in Martin County were searching for Harrison on Friday, as he was wanted on the charges mentioned above.

Windsor Police now has warrants out on Harrison for assault with deadly weapon on a Government Official, felony flee to elude arrest, possession of stolen vehicle, and resist, delay and obstruct, according to the Roanoke Chowan News-Herald.

If you have any information about where Harrison may be, you can call the Windsor Police at 252-794-3121 or the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office at 252-794-5330.

Stay with WNCT as we learn more.