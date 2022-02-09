Suspect remains at large after robbing 91-year-old women of her vehicle in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A suspect remains at large after he forcefully removed a 91-year-old woman from her vehicle Tuesday in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, police responded at 2:00 p.m. to the Beverly Hills community to investigate a robbery.

Once police arrived on scene, the women told officers she was in her vehicle driving toward her mailbox when a man stopped her and asked her to take him to a particular location. She then said the man began assaulting her.

The 91-year-old woman told officers she started screaming and kicking, but the man was able to gain control and remove her from her vehicle and then he drove away.

Police said the woman suffered minor injuries to her hand.

After officials issued a BOLO – Be on the Look Out- for the vehicle, Asheville police located the stolen vehicle a few hours later at Carrier Park. The officer said he saw a man wearing a white hoodie operating the vehicle, who fled the scene as the officer arrived. The suspect had also removed the license plate of the vehicle before he fled.

Officers described the suspect as a young white male, approximately in his early 20s, 6 feet tall with a slim build and wearing a white hoodie jacket.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.