GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of three suspects that Greenville police said were involved in a robbery attempt was shot Thursday, officials said.

Around 7 pm, officers responded to an emergency call of an attempted armed robbery. Officers arrived at the University Square shopping center on 10th Street in the ABC Store parking lot. It had been reported that the victim likely shot one of the suspected robbers.

A little while later, officers found the suspects’ vehicle matching the description on Greenville Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled in the vehicle. A pursuit ended on foot on Haven Drive after the suspects exited the vehicle.

All three suspects have been apprehended. One suspect had a gunshot wound. They were transported to ECU Health Medical Center and were expected to make a full recovery. The other two suspects are being held for questioning at the Greenville Police Department. No names have been released.