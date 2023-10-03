CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who shot and seriously injured a Taco Bell employee in east Charlotte has been identified and charged, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Doll Andrew McLendon, 67, has been charged with the following:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Discharging a Weapon into Occupied Property

Doll Andrew McLendon via Mecklenburg County Jail

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers received an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call at a Taco Bell in the 8800 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

When CMPD officers arrived, they found an employee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Witnesses say that after the suspect ordered food in the drive-thru, he became aggressive because he believed he was given an incorrect amount of change.

Taco Bell’s corporate office provided the following statement:

We are shocked to hear that this happened. We understand that the franchise owner and operator of this location is working with the local authorities in their investigation and will be offering support to all team members present. Taco Bell Corp.

CMPD says the suspect, now identified as McLendon, left the drive-thru, went inside where he became more aggressive, took out a firearm, and then began shooting from outside the restaurant.

McLendon fled the scene and the Taco Bell employee was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, CMPD said.

Officers were able to confirm a vehicle description based on statements from witnesses and video footage from the restaurant. Detectives confirmed the vehicle matched the model used in the incident and the registered owner matched the description of the suspect.

Later Saturday night, officers located McLendon’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. Once warrants were obtained, CMPD says officers made contact with him inside his residence.

McLendon walked out, surrendered and officers then took him into custody without incident.