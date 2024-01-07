KELFORD, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop turned into a chase and pursuit before the suspect eventually turned himself in to law enforcement in Bertie County.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office reports Sgt. D. Young conducting a traffic stop just after 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 in Kelford due to a speed limit violation. Deputy B. Manning came to assist with a probable cause search of the vehicle. It was at that point the suspect sped away and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

The suspect vehicle attempted to cross a cornfield but ultimately crashed into a home, where the suspect then fled on foot into a wooded area. The Ahoskie Police Department was contacted to assist with a K-9 search of the wooded area. Investigators with the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office also used drones to look for the suspect. After he was not found, the search was called off.

The next day, Manning was able to make contact with the suspect, Jaylen Norfleet, 18, of Kelford, who had warrants served on him. Norfleet turned himself in at the magistrate’s office. He was charged with the following, processed and confined to Bertie Martin Regional Jail without bond.